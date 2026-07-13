(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    U.S. Navy Seabees Build 3 Two-Room Classrooms in Pandan, Indonesia as part of Pacific Partnership 2026 [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Navy Seabees Build 3 Two-Room Classrooms in Pandan, Indonesia as part of Pacific Partnership 2026

    INDONESIA

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Paolo Peredo 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Construction Electrician 3rd Class Nicholas Munoz, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5, hammers a nail as part of a Pacific Partnership 2026 engineering project to construct a two-room classroom building at SD Negeri 158309 in Pandan, Indonesia, July 15, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paolo Peredo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 05:14
    Photo ID: 9813567
    VIRIN: 260715-N-TE278-1099
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: ID
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Seabees Build 3 Two-Room Classrooms in Pandan, Indonesia as part of Pacific Partnership 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Paolo Peredo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Seabees Build 3 Two-Room Classrooms in Pandan, Indonesia as part of Pacific Partnership 2026
    U.S. Navy Seabees Build 3 Two-Room Classrooms in Pandan, Indonesia as part of Pacific Partnership 2026
    U.S. Navy Seabees Build 3 Two-Room Classrooms in Pandan, Indonesia as part of Pacific Partnership 2026
    U.S. Navy Seabees Build 3 Two-Room Classrooms in Pandan, Indonesia as part of Pacific Partnership 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NMCB5
    Pacific Partnership
    Seabees
    PP 26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery