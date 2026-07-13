KOÇOVË AIR BASE, Albania – U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Foulk, a munitions flight senior enlisted leader assigned to the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, explores a MiG aircraft graveyard during a tour at Kuçovë Air Base, Albania, July 15, 2025. A visit to the MiG aircraft graveyard provided a unique opportunity to explore a significant piece of Albania's aviation history, highlighting the nation's transition from legacy Soviet-era aircraft to modern NATO interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2026 05:09
|Photo ID:
|9813565
|VIRIN:
|260715-F-IT949-1408
|Resolution:
|6618x4430
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|TIRANA, AL
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, New Jersey ANG Airman shares expertise during European Partnership Flight [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New Jersey ANG Airman shares expertise during European Partnership Flight
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