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    New Jersey ANG Airman shares expertise during European Partnership Flight [Image 2 of 2]

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    New Jersey ANG Airman shares expertise during European Partnership Flight

    TIRANA, ALBANIA

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    KOÇOVË AIR BASE, Albania – U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Foulk, a munitions flight senior enlisted leader assigned to the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, explores a MiG aircraft graveyard during a tour at Kuçovë Air Base, Albania, July 15, 2025. A visit to the MiG aircraft graveyard provided a unique opportunity to explore a significant piece of Albania's aviation history, highlighting the nation's transition from legacy Soviet-era aircraft to modern NATO interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 05:09
    Photo ID: 9813565
    VIRIN: 260715-F-IT949-1408
    Resolution: 6618x4430
    Size: 3.82 MB
    Location: TIRANA, AL
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, New Jersey ANG Airman shares expertise during European Partnership Flight [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    European Partnership Flight
    Republic of Albania (Albania)

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