New Jersey ANG Airman shares expertise during European Partnership Flight

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TIRANA, Albania – U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Foulk, a munitions flight senior enlisted leader assigned to the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey Air National Guard, provides a munitions briefing to military members from six different nations during a European Partnership Flight conference in Tirana, Albania. By sharing technical expertise and aligning operational best practices, the U.S. and our regional partners are building the foundational military capability, capacity, and mutual confidence required to lead conventional defense efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)