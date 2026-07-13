USAG Italy ACS Celebrates 61st Birthday Broll

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Col. Vaughn D. Strong, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Italy, right and Mariangiola “Jolly” Miller, Chief of USAG Italy Army Community Service, left, along with representatives from the USO, pose with Alberto Cristoferi, center, who was recognized for his cross-cultural diplomacy during the 61st ACS birthday celebration on Caserma Ederle, July 15, 2026. ACS was founded on July 25, 1965, with a mission of “Enhancing the Well-being of Military Communities by Fostering Resilience and Providing Comprehensive Support.” 61 years later ACS continues to serve military communities worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro)