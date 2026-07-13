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    USAG Italy ACS Celebrates 61st Birthday Broll [Image 1 of 2]

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    USAG Italy ACS Celebrates 61st Birthday Broll

    ITALY

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    Col. Alessandro Nigri, the Italian base Commander for Caserma Ederle, right, along with Col. Vaughn D. Strong, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Italy, center right, Mariangiola “Jolly” Miller, Chief of USAG Italy Army Community Service, center left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness, the Senior Enlisted Advisor for U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, prepare to cut the cake to celebrate the 61st birthday of ACS on Caserma Ederle, Italy, July 15, 2026. ACS was founded on July 25, 1965, with a mission of “Enhancing the Well-being of Military Communities by Fostering Resilience and Providing Comprehensive Support.” 61 years later ACS continues to serve military communities worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 03:52
    Photo ID: 9813482
    VIRIN: 260715-A-JH229-2120
    Resolution: 6984x4656
    Size: 8.31 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAG Italy ACS Celebrates 61st Birthday Broll [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Army Community Service
    Caserma Ederle
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    SETAF AF
    Italy

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