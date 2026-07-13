USAG Italy ACS Celebrates 61st Birthday Broll

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Col. Alessandro Nigri, the Italian base Commander for Caserma Ederle, right, along with Col. Vaughn D. Strong, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Italy, center right, Mariangiola “Jolly” Miller, Chief of USAG Italy Army Community Service, center left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness, the Senior Enlisted Advisor for U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, prepare to cut the cake to celebrate the 61st birthday of ACS on Caserma Ederle, Italy, July 15, 2026. ACS was founded on July 25, 1965, with a mission of “Enhancing the Well-being of Military Communities by Fostering Resilience and Providing Comprehensive Support.” 61 years later ACS continues to serve military communities worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro)