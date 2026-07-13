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    USS George Washington Warfighter of the week [Image 1 of 2]

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    USS George Washington Warfighter of the week

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), congratulates Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd class Kaylee Ramirez, from Arizona, during a presentation of Airwing Warfighter of the Week while underway in the Philippine Sea, July 15, 2026. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicolas Quezada)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 04:02
    Photo ID: 9813473
    VIRIN: 260715-N-OV586-1026
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 3.83 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS George Washington Warfighter of the week [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Nicolas Quezada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Phoenix Native Recognized as Airwing Warfighter of the Week aboard USS George Washington

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    USSGW
    CVN 73
    Flight Operations

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