(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Parking Structure Build at CFAY [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Parking Structure Build at CFAY

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.16.2026

    Photo by James Kimber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 16, 2026) -- The frame of a parking structure begins to take shape at the site of NA1807, a multi-level steel facility designed to provide approximately 460 privately-owned vehicles, July 16, 2026. The site was a street parking lot serving Kyuban and Jyuban Unaccompanied Housing (UH Towers. The expansion includes support for four additional UH complexes and is estimated to be complete by the end of 2027. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2026
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 02:56
    Photo ID: 9813467
    VIRIN: 260716-N-FG395-1034
    Resolution: 6791x4527
    Size: 7.56 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parking Structure Build at CFAY [Image 2 of 2], by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Parking Structure Build at CFAY
    Parking Structure Build at CFAY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery