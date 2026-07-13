Parking Structure Build at CFAY

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FLEET ACTIVITIES YOKOSUKA, Japan (July 16, 2026) -- The frame of a parking structure begins to take shape at the site of NA1807, a multi-level steel facility designed to provide approximately 460 privately-owned vehicles, July 16, 2026. The site was a street parking lot serving Kyuban and Jyuban Unaccompanied Housing (UH Towers. The expansion includes support for four additional UH complexes and is estimated to be complete by the end of 2027. (U.S. Navy photo by James Kimber)