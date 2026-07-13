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    CFAY 250th Navy Ball [Image 11 of 11]

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    CFAY 250th Navy Ball

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    10.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class James Mitchell 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 18, 2025) - Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, Commander, Submarine Group 7 (CSG-7), speaks during the 250th Navy Birthday Ball at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). The U.S. Navy is celebrating 250 years of defending freedom and protecting prosperity. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James R. Mitchell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.16.2026 02:35
    Photo ID: 9813414
    VIRIN: 251018-N-GM704-1098
    Resolution: 6805x4542
    Size: 8.32 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CFAY 250th Navy Ball [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 James Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CFAY 250th Navy Ball
    CFAY 250th Navy Ball
    CFAY 250th Navy Ball
    CFAY 250th Navy Ball
    CFAY 250th Navy Ball
    CFAY 250th Navy Ball
    CFAY 250th Navy Ball
    CFAY 250th Navy Ball
    CFAY 250th Navy Ball
    CFAY 250th Navy Ball
    CFAY 250th Navy Ball

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