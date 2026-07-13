CFAY 250th Navy Ball

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YOKOSUKA, Japan (Oct. 18, 2025) - Vice Adm. Tomohiko Madono, Commandant for the Japan Maritime Defense Force (JMSDF) Yokosuka District, arrives as part of the official party for the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's (CFAY) 250th Navy Birthday Ball. The U.S. Navy is celebrating 250 years of defending freedom and protecting prosperity. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James R. Mitchell)