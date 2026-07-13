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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers operate a compact track loader wheel saw during an airfield damage repair exercise as part of Valiant Shield 2026 in Andersen Airforce Base, June 26, 2026. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)