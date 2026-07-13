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    Valiant Shield 2026 [Image 3 of 5]

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    Valiant Shield 2026

    GUAM

    06.25.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Parker 

    Commander Task Force 75

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 554th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers operates a compact track loader wheel saw during an airfield damage repair exercise as part of Valiant Shield 2026 in Andersen Airforce Base, June 26, 2026. Exercises like Valiant Shield allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon Parker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 23:56
    Photo ID: 9813303
    VIRIN: 260626-N-HG389-1096
    Resolution: 4266x2839
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valiant Shield 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Airfield Damage Repair ADR
    Guam
    Valiant Shield 2026

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