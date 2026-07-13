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    TF-P conducts humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training [Image 4 of 4]

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    TF-P conducts humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training

    PHILIPPINES

    07.06.2026

    Photo by Lt. Drew Verbis 

    Task Force - Philippines

    Mr. Mike Wylie, instructor, Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance (CFE-DM) provided Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) training to Task Force Philippines (TF-P) onboard Camp Aguinaldo, Philippines, July 7, 2026. TF-P coordinates and synchronizes joint US military support to the AFP’s Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) to achieve unity of effort for U.S. Pacific Command military activities in the Philippines. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Drew Verbis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 22:40
    Photo ID: 9813244
    VIRIN: 260707-N-AS200-2040
    Resolution: 1427x1054
    Size: 347.1 KB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, TF-P conducts humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training [Image 4 of 4], by LT Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TF-P conducts humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training
    TF-P conducts humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training
    TF-P conducts humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training
    TF-P conducts humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training

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    Task Force Philippines
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HA/DR)
    Philippines

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