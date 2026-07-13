TF-P conducts humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training

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Mr. Mike Wylie, instructor, Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance (CFE-DM) provided Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) training to Task Force Philippines (TF-P) onboard Camp Aguinaldo, Philippines, July 7, 2026. TF-P coordinates and synchronizes joint US military support to the AFP’s Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept (CADC) to achieve unity of effort for U.S. Pacific Command military activities in the Philippines. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Drew Verbis)