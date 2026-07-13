NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 13, 2026) - Sailors assigned to U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) were frocked to Petty Officer 2nd Class during a ceremony at the NBG Security Headquarters, July 10.
NBG Commanding Officer Capt. Shawn William presented the Sailors with their frocking letters and their devices were replaced by fellow Sailors and mentors.
The following Sailors were frocked to their current paygrade:
Master-at-Arms 2nd Class (MA2) Ethan G. Adams
Yeoman 2nd Class (YN2) Jamar T. Byars
MA2 Isaiah D. Clay
MA2 Karishma D. Dwarika
MA2 Britania Henry
MA2 Samuel L. Honaker
YN2 Dejreanna D. Lovewalker
MA2 Siera R. McConnell
MA2 Sterling G. Parker
MA2 Zarrieya D. Parris
MA2 Deonte J. Smith
MA2 Nicolas C. Trevino
MA2 Caitlin N. Ward
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 19:04
|Photo ID:
|9813084
|VIRIN:
|260710-N-VV159-1022
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|380.89 KB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NBG Sailors Frocked to Petty Officer 2nd Class [Image 4 of 4], by Valerie Lynn Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.