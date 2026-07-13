NBG Sailors Frocked to Petty Officer 2nd Class

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NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 13, 2026) - Sailors assigned to U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) were frocked to Petty Officer 2nd Class during a ceremony at the NBG Security Headquarters, July 10.

NBG Commanding Officer Capt. Shawn William presented the Sailors with their frocking letters and their devices were replaced by fellow Sailors and mentors.

The following Sailors were frocked to their current paygrade:

Master-at-Arms 2nd Class (MA2) Ethan G. Adams

Yeoman 2nd Class (YN2) Jamar T. Byars

MA2 Isaiah D. Clay

MA2 Karishma D. Dwarika

MA2 Britania Henry

MA2 Samuel L. Honaker

YN2 Dejreanna D. Lovewalker

MA2 Siera R. McConnell

MA2 Sterling G. Parker

MA2 Zarrieya D. Parris

MA2 Deonte J. Smith

MA2 Nicolas C. Trevino

MA2 Caitlin N. Ward