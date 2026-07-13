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    NBG Sailors Frocked to Petty Officer 2nd Class [Image 1 of 4]

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    NBG Sailors Frocked to Petty Officer 2nd Class

    GUAM

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Valerie Lynn Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (July 13, 2026) - Sailors assigned to U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) were frocked to Petty Officer 2nd Class during a ceremony at the NBG Security Headquarters, July 10.
    NBG Commanding Officer Capt. Shawn William presented the Sailors with their frocking letters and their devices were replaced by fellow Sailors and mentors.
    The following Sailors were frocked to their current paygrade:
    Master-at-Arms 2nd Class (MA2) Ethan G. Adams
    Yeoman 2nd Class (YN2) Jamar T. Byars
    MA2 Isaiah D. Clay
    MA2 Karishma D. Dwarika
    MA2 Britania Henry
    MA2 Samuel L. Honaker
    YN2 Dejreanna D. Lovewalker
    MA2 Siera R. McConnell
    MA2 Sterling G. Parker
    MA2 Zarrieya D. Parris
    MA2 Deonte J. Smith
    MA2 Nicolas C. Trevino
    MA2 Caitlin N. Ward

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 19:04
    Photo ID: 9813077
    VIRIN: 260710-N-VV159-1020
    Resolution: 2048x1391
    Size: 491.96 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NBG Sailors Frocked to Petty Officer 2nd Class [Image 4 of 4], by Valerie Lynn Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NBG Sailors Frocked to Petty Officer 2nd Class
    NBG Sailors Frocked to Petty Officer 2nd Class
    NBG Sailors Frocked to Petty Officer 2nd Class

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