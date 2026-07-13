U.S. Airmen assigned to the 21st Airlift Squadron pose for a group photo on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 10, 2026. The 21st AS was activated at Archer Field, Brisbane, Australia, April 3, 1942, as the 21st Transportation Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9812920
|VIRIN:
|260710-F-OY799-1051
|Resolution:
|7337x4897
|Size:
|9.61 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st AS group photo [Image 2 of 2], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.