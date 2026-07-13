21st AS group photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 21st Airlift Squadron pose for a group photo on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 10, 2026. The 21st AS was activated at Archer Field, Brisbane, Australia, April 3, 1942, as the 21st Transportation Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)