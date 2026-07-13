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    21st AS group photo [Image 1 of 2]

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    21st AS group photo

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 21st Airlift Squadron pose for a group photo on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 10, 2026.  The 21st AS was activated at Archer Field, Brisbane, Australia, April 3, 1942, as the 21st Transportation Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 17:23
    Photo ID: 9812918
    VIRIN: 260710-F-OY799-1013
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 11.67 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 21st AS group photo [Image 2 of 2], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    21 AS
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