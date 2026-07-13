NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt and Executive Officer Capt. Christopher Archer meet with the Contracting Product Service Division on July 9, 2026, at Washington Navy Yard, D.C.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 15:59
|Photo ID:
|9812649
|VIRIN:
|260709-N-AE927-7465
|Resolution:
|3984x2240
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Washington Contracting Product Service Division Engages Leadership to Strengthen Warfighter Readiness [Image 2 of 2], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Washington Contracting Product Service Division Engages Leadership to Strengthen Warfighter Readiness
No keywords found.