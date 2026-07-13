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    NAVFAC Washington Contracting Product Service Division Engages Leadership to Strengthen Warfighter Readiness [Image 2 of 2]

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    NAVFAC Washington Contracting Product Service Division Engages Leadership to Strengthen Warfighter Readiness

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt and Executive Officer Capt. Christopher Archer meet with the Contracting Product Service Division on July 9, 2026, at Washington Navy Yard, D.C.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 15:59
    Photo ID: 9812640
    VIRIN: 260709-N-AE927-9044
    Resolution: 3984x2240
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVFAC Washington Contracting Product Service Division Engages Leadership to Strengthen Warfighter Readiness [Image 2 of 2], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NAVFAC, NAVFAC Washington, Civil Engineer, Construction, Leadership Development, U.S. Navy

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