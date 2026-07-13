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    Carrier Strike Group 8 Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

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    Carrier Strike Group 8 Holds Change of Command

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jason Wernegreen 

    USS Harry S Truman

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 15, 2026) Rear Adm. Forrest Young, outgoing commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, salutes as sideboys render honors following a change of command ceremony at Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 126. Rear Adm. Matthew J. Kawas relieved Young as commander of CSG 8 during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Wernegreen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 15:35
    Photo ID: 9812588
    VIRIN: 260715-N-SB024-1276
    Resolution: 4135x3104
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Carrier Strike Group 8 Holds Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SA Jason Wernegreen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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