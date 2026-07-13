NORFOLK, Va. (July 15, 2026) Rear Adm. Forrest Young, outgoing commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, salutes as sideboys render honors following a change of command ceremony at Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 126. Rear Adm. Matthew J. Kawas relieved Young as commander of CSG 8 during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Wernegreen)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 15:35
|Photo ID:
|9812588
|VIRIN:
|260715-N-SB024-1276
|Resolution:
|4135x3104
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Carrier Strike Group 8 Holds Change of Command
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