Carrier Strike Group 8 Holds Change of Command

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NORFOLK, Va. (July 15, 2026) Rear Adm. Matthew J. Kawas shakes hands with Rear Adm. Forrest Young after relieving him as commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8 during a change of command ceremony at Airborne Command & Control Squadron (VAW) 126. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Wernegreen)