Date Taken: 07.08.2026 Date Posted: 07.15.2026 13:59 Photo ID: 9812158 VIRIN: 260708-A-NC875-7778 Resolution: 2048x2048 Size: 1.22 MB Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

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This work, Fort Leonard Wood warrant officers honor heritage, welcome new USAES regimental chief [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Yaritza AlejandroPerez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.