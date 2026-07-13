Incoming U.S. Army Engineer Regimental Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jason Davis (left) accepts a ceremonial saber from Col. Timothy Hudson, U.S. Army Engineer School commandant, during a change-of-responsibility ceremony July 8, 2026, in Fort Leonard Wood’s Lincoln Hall Auditorium.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 13:59
|Photo ID:
|9812158
|VIRIN:
|260708-A-NC875-7778
|Resolution:
|2048x2048
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Leonard Wood warrant officers honor heritage, welcome new USAES regimental chief
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