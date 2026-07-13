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    Fort Leonard Wood warrant officers honor heritage, welcome new USAES regimental chief [Image 1 of 2]

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    Fort Leonard Wood warrant officers honor heritage, welcome new USAES regimental chief

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Yaritza AlejandroPerez 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Incoming U.S. Army Engineer Regimental Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jason Davis (left) accepts a ceremonial saber from Col. Timothy Hudson, U.S. Army Engineer School commandant, during a change-of-responsibility ceremony July 8, 2026, in Fort Leonard Wood’s Lincoln Hall Auditorium.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 13:59
    Photo ID: 9812158
    VIRIN: 260708-A-NC875-7778
    Resolution: 2048x2048
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Leonard Wood warrant officers honor heritage, welcome new USAES regimental chief [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Yaritza AlejandroPerez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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