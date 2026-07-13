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    Fort Leonard Wood warrant officers honor heritage, welcome new USAES regimental chief [Image 2 of 2]

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    Fort Leonard Wood warrant officers honor heritage, welcome new USAES regimental chief

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Yaritza AlejandroPerez 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general (center), alongside Chief Warrant Officer 5 Willie Gadsden, Warrant Officer Master Course director (left), and Warrant Officer Matthew Jenkins, Criminal Investigation Division Special Agent Course manager, cut the 108th U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps birthday cake, July 9, 2026, in Hoge Hall.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 13:59
    Photo ID: 9812156
    VIRIN: 260709-A-NC875-2282
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 990.33 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Leonard Wood warrant officers honor heritage, welcome new USAES regimental chief [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Yaritza AlejandroPerez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Leonard Wood warrant officers honor heritage, welcome new USAES regimental chief
    Fort Leonard Wood warrant officers honor heritage, welcome new USAES regimental chief

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