Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general (center), alongside Chief Warrant Officer 5 Willie Gadsden, Warrant Officer Master Course director (left), and Warrant Officer Matthew Jenkins, Criminal Investigation Division Special Agent Course manager, cut the 108th U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps birthday cake, July 9, 2026, in Hoge Hall.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 13:59
|Photo ID:
|9812156
|VIRIN:
|260709-A-NC875-2282
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|990.33 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Fort Leonard Wood warrant officers honor heritage, welcome new USAES regimental chief
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