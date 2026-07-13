Staff Sgt. Joseph McGuire (left), transportation and logistics coordinator to the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, holds a general officer flag while newly promoted Brig. Gen. Alexander Lovasz unfurls it for the first time during Lovasz’s promotion ceremony July 10, 2026, in the Chemical Corps Regimental Room of the John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex. Lovasz serves as the deputy commanding general for MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 13:47
|Photo ID:
|9812138
|VIRIN:
|260710-A-MS091-9209
|Resolution:
|2048x1377
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Army promotes Lovasz to brigadier general
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