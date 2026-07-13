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    Army promotes Lovasz to brigadier general [Image 1 of 2]

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    Army promotes Lovasz to brigadier general

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Alexander Lovasz gives remarks during his promotion ceremony July 10, 2026, in the Chemical Corps Regimental Room of the John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex. Lovasz serves as the deputy commanding general for the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 13:47
    Photo ID: 9812137
    VIRIN: 260710-A-FH875-1020
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.32 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Army promotes Lovasz to brigadier general [Image 2 of 2], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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