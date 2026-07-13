Newly promoted Brig. Gen. Alexander Lovasz gives remarks during his promotion ceremony July 10, 2026, in the Chemical Corps Regimental Room of the John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex. Lovasz serves as the deputy commanding general for the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood.
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 13:47
|Photo ID:
|9812137
|VIRIN:
|260710-A-FH875-1020
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army promotes Lovasz to brigadier general [Image 2 of 2], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army promotes Lovasz to brigadier general
No keywords found.