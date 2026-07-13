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    Navy Band Country Current Performs at the Navy Memorial [Image 5 of 6]

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    Navy Band Country Current Performs at the Navy Memorial

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Juarez 

    U.S. Navy Band

    260714-N-FD081 WASHINGTON (July 14, 2026) The US Navy Band Country Current performs at the Navy Memorial Plaza, in Washington DC as a part of their summer concert series. Join the US Navy Band on Tuesdays evenings at 7pm during the summer for free weekly concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 13:40
    Photo ID: 9812125
    VIRIN: 260715-N-FD081-5371
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Country Current Performs at the Navy Memorial [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Justin Juarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Country Current Performs at the Navy Memorial
    Navy Band Country Current Performs at the Navy Memorial
    Navy Band Country Current Performs at the Navy Memorial
    Navy Band Country Current Performs at the Navy Memorial
    Navy Band Country Current Performs at the Navy Memorial
    Navy Band Country Current Performs at the Navy Memorial

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    TAGS

    Navy Memorial
    Country Current
    Navy Music
    Navy Band

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