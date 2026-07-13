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260714-N-FD081 WASHINGTON (July 14, 2026) The US Navy Band Country Current performs at the Navy Memorial Plaza, in Washington DC as a part of their summer concert series. Join the US Navy Band on Tuesdays evenings at 7pm during the summer for free weekly concerts. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Justin Juarez)