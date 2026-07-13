Soldiers from the 88th Readiness Division provided support during a change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. on July 11, 2026.
Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler assumed command of the 88th Readiness Division from Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi.
Maj. Gen. Matthew Warne, Deputy Commanding General U.S. Army Reserve Command, presided over the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 13:26
|Photo ID:
|9812080
|VIRIN:
|260711-A-UQ307-5644
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.16 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 88th Readiness Division Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Monte Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
88th Readiness Division Change of Command
No keywords found.