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    88th Readiness Division Change of Command [Image 4 of 7]

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    88th Readiness Division Change of Command

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Monte Swift 

    88th Readiness Division

    Soldiers from the 88th Readiness Division provided support during a change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. on July 11, 2026.

    Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler assumed command of the 88th Readiness Division from Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi.

    Maj. Gen. Matthew Warne, Deputy Commanding General U.S. Army Reserve Command, presided over the ceremony.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 13:26
    Photo ID: 9812080
    VIRIN: 260711-A-UQ307-5644
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    Fort McCoy
    88th Readiness Division commanding general
    88th Readiness Division (88th RD)
    U.S. Army Reserve Command

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