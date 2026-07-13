88th Readiness Division Change of Command

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Soldiers from the 88th Readiness Division provided support during a change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. on July 11, 2026.



Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler assumed command of the 88th Readiness Division from Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi.



Maj. Gen. Matthew Warne, Deputy Commanding General U.S. Army Reserve Command, presided over the ceremony.