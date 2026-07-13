88th Readiness Division Change of Command

Photo By Kaleen Holliday | Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler assumed command of the 88th Readiness Division from Maj. Gen....... read more read more

Photo By Kaleen Holliday | Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler assumed command of the 88th Readiness Division from Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi during a change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. on July 11, 2026. Maj. Gen. Matthew Warne, Deputy Commanding General U.S. Army Reserve Command, presided over the ceremony. see less | View Image Page