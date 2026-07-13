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    88th Readiness Division Change of Command

    88th Readiness Division Change of Command

    Photo By Kaleen Holliday | Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler assumed command of the 88th Readiness Division from Maj. Gen....... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2026

    Story by Kaleen Holliday 

    88th Readiness Division

    88th Readiness Division Change of Command
    Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler assumed command of the 88th Readiness Division from Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi during a change of command ceremony at Fort McCoy, Wis. on July 11, 2026.

    Maj. Gen. Matthew Warne, Deputy Commanding General U.S. Army Reserve Command, presided over the ceremony.

    The 88th Readiness Division, headquartered at Fort McCoy, Wis.,is a two-star command which provides facilities, direct support services, and BASOPS to Army Reserve Soldiers, Active Guard and Reserve Soldiers and Civilians serving throughout 19 states in the northwestern U.S. from the Ohio River Valley to the Pacific Coast.

    In addition, the 88th RD Commanding General is the senior commander of Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 13:32
    Story ID: 569988
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    88th Readiness Division Change of Command
    88th Readiness Division Change of Command
    88th Readiness Division Change of Command
    88th Readiness Division Change of Command
    88th Readiness Division Change of Command
    88th Readiness Division Change of Command
    88th Readiness Division Change of Command

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    Fort McCoy
    88th Readiness Division commanding general
    88th Readiness Division (88th RD)
    U.S. Army Reserve Command

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