Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning

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(260710-N-AJ782-1654) FALLS CHURCH, Va. From left to right, U.S. Navy Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery senior health policy advisor, and his daughter, Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker, a nurse assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, cut his retirement cake as part of a joint ceremony featuring the retirement of Hosea and the commissioning of Baker at Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, July 10, 2026. The ceremony highlighted a continuing legacy of service for Navy Medicine as Hosea closed out a 30-year career and Baker took her first steps into the Nurse Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)