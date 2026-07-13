(260710-N-AJ782-1654) FALLS CHURCH, Va. From left to right, U.S. Navy Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery senior health policy advisor, and his daughter, Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker, a nurse assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, cut his retirement cake as part of a joint ceremony featuring the retirement of Hosea and the commissioning of Baker at Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, July 10, 2026. The ceremony highlighted a continuing legacy of service for Navy Medicine as Hosea closed out a 30-year career and Baker took her first steps into the Nurse Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 13:46
|Photo ID:
|9812070
|VIRIN:
|260710-N-AJ782-1654
|Resolution:
|5894x3922
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning [Image 21 of 21], by Kevin Ray Salvador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Legacy of Care: Navy Captain Retires as Daughter Commissions into Nurse Corps
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