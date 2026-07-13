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    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning [Image 21 of 21]

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    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2026

    Photo by Kevin Ray Salvador 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    (260710-N-AJ782-1654) FALLS CHURCH, Va. From left to right, U.S. Navy Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery senior health policy advisor, and his daughter, Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker, a nurse assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, cut his retirement cake as part of a joint ceremony featuring the retirement of Hosea and the commissioning of Baker at Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, July 10, 2026. The ceremony highlighted a continuing legacy of service for Navy Medicine as Hosea closed out a 30-year career and Baker took her first steps into the Nurse Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 13:46
    Photo ID: 9812070
    VIRIN: 260710-N-AJ782-1654
    Resolution: 5894x3922
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning [Image 21 of 21], by Kevin Ray Salvador, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning
    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning
    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning
    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning
    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning
    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning
    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning
    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning
    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning
    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning
    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning
    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning
    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning
    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning
    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning
    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning
    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning
    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning
    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning
    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning
    Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea Retirement and Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker Commissioning

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