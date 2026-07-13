A Legacy of Care: Navy Captain Retires as Daughter Commissions into Nurse Corps

Photo By Kevin Ray Salvador | (260710-N-AJ782-1143) FALLS CHURCH, Va. From left to right, U.S. Navy Capt. Lonnie S. Hosea, Bureau of Medicine and Surgery senior health policy advisor, embraces his daughter, Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker, a nurse assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, after administering the oath of office as part of a joint ceremony featuring the retirement of Hosea and the commissioning of Baker at Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, July 10, 2026. The ceremony highlighted a continuing legacy of service for Navy Medicine as Hosea closed out a 30-year career and Baker took her first steps into the Nurse Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kevin Ray J. Salvador) see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va.— July 10 marked a rare and symbolic changing of the guard for the United States Navy Nurse Corps. On the same day that Capt. Lonnie Hosea concluded a distinguished three-decade military career, his daughter, Ensign Jenna Hosea Baker, raised her right hand to begin her own.

In a ceremony that bridged two generations of Navy Medicine, Capt. Hosea administered the oath of office to his daughter, officially commissioning her as an officer in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps.

“I feel like it's really symbolic, because as he's going out, I'm coming in,” said Hosea Baker of sharing the day with her father. “I feel like it doesn't happen every day. I feel like I'm carrying something on.”

As a native of Rayville, Louisiana, Capt. Hosea’s military journey began in 1994 as an enlisted hospital corpsman in the Navy Reserves before commissioning into the Nurse Corps in 1996. Over the next 30 years, his career spanned the globe and the full spectrum of military medicine. He served as a critical care nurse, deployed aboard Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) to support Hurricane Katrina recovery operations in 2005, and served as the lead U.S. intensive care nurse at the British Camp Bastion Role 3 Hospital in Afghanistan’s Helmand Province in 2009.

Capt. Hosea's leadership ultimately took him to the highest levels of Navy Medicine, serving as the commanding officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Quantico in Virginia, and concluded his career as a senior health policy analyst for the Defense Health Agency.

Despite growing up surrounded by her father's Navy career, Ensign Hosea Baker's decision to join the service was not something her father anticipated.

“This was a surprise,” Capt. Hosea admitted. “I knew she wanted to be a nurse when she started college, but it was a surprise to me when she came to me, after she was accepted to nursing school, that she wanted to know what it would take for her to become a Navy nurse. She didn't consider any other service. She said, ‘I want to be a Navy nurse.’”

Raised as a Navy brat, Ensign Hosea Baker spent her childhood moving from Texas and Virginia to Okinawa and South Carolina. These formative experiences cultivated adaptability and a deep appreciation for service during high school while working as a veterinary assistant. She went on to excel at the James Madison University School of Nursing, graduating with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in May 2026.

“I want to make an impact, and I want to serve on a larger scale,” Ensign Hosea Baker explained. “I want to benefit others, and I felt like I was called to do this.”

Her father's example played a pivotal role in the calling to military medicine.

“He has been a really big role model and somebody I've looked up to,” she said. “He is very committed, and I could tell that he had a drive and a passion for it. That showed me that you can't just be halfway in this; you have to put your whole heart in.”

Before administering the oath, Capt. Hosea made sure his daughter understood the gravity of her new dual profession.

“I said, ‘If you want to do this, just know what it means,’” Capt. Hosea recalled. “We've discussed how you're an officer first, and you're a nurse second. And leadership is real, and it's about devoting yourself and going in with eyes wide open into this life of service that you're choosing. It's not just like any other job.”

Following an intensive emergency department internship at INOVA Mount Vernon Hospital, Hosea Baker discovered a love for trauma nursing and has set her sights on becoming an Emergency Nurse Practitioner.

“I love science and I love anatomy, and I think it's an incredibly interesting field,” Ensign Hosea Baker said, adding that her interest in emergency nursing comes naturally. “I'm a bit of an adrenaline junkie, so I have a passion for it, for sure.”

As Capt. Hosea steps into retirement, his legacy continues in the fleet. Following her completion of Officer Development School in Newport, Rhode Island, Ensign Hosea Baker will report to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

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