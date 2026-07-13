FEMA and USACE Teams Help Assess Super Typhoon Bavi Debris Management

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Guam (July 14, 2026) - Teams from FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are collaborating with the Guam Department of Public Works and the Guam Environmental Protection Agency to review debris management efforts after Super Typhoon Bavi. Officials are conducting assessments and developing plans to address storm debris and support recovery operations.