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    FEMA and USACE Teams Help Assess Super Typhoon Bavi Debris Management [Image 2 of 6]

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    FEMA and USACE Teams Help Assess Super Typhoon Bavi Debris Management

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Jevan Alves 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Guam (July 14, 2026) - Teams from FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are collaborating with the Guam Department of Public Works and the Guam Environmental Protection Agency to review debris management efforts after Super Typhoon Bavi. Officials are conducting assessments and developing plans to address storm debris and support recovery operations.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 11:48
    Photo ID: 9811916
    VIRIN: 260714-D-OG665-1532
    Resolution: 2400x1349
    Size: 994.93 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FEMA and USACE Teams Help Assess Super Typhoon Bavi Debris Management [Image 6 of 6], by Jevan Alves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FEMA and USACE Teams Help Assess Super Typhoon Bavi Debris Management
    FEMA and USACE Teams Help Assess Super Typhoon Bavi Debris Management
    FEMA and USACE Teams Help Assess Super Typhoon Bavi Debris Management
    FEMA and USACE Teams Help Assess Super Typhoon Bavi Debris Management
    FEMA and USACE Teams Help Assess Super Typhoon Bavi Debris Management
    FEMA and USACE Teams Help Assess Super Typhoon Bavi Debris Management

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    Typhoon
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Natural Disaster
    Guam
    TyphoonBavi

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