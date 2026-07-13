Millington, TN (Jul. 14, 2026) - Eunice Mullin, Physical Training Instructor, leads Spinning class at the Joe Dugger Fitness Center, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mid-South, Millington, Tn. Ms. Mullin coaches the High Energy Spinning class at the Joe Dugger Fitness Center onboard NSA Mid- South.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 11:43
|Photo ID:
|9811914
|VIRIN:
|260714-N-VF504-1021
|Resolution:
|2485x3734
|Size:
|834.15 KB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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