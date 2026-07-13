Date Taken: 07.14.2026 Date Posted: 07.15.2026 11:43 Photo ID: 9811914 VIRIN: 260714-N-VF504-1021 Resolution: 2485x3734 Size: 834.15 KB Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US

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This work, Spinning class at the Joe Dugger Fitness Center [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Samuel J. Vazquez Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.