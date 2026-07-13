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    Spinning class at the Joe Dugger Fitness Center [Image 3 of 3]

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    Spinning class at the Joe Dugger Fitness Center

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel J. Vazquez Martinez 

    Naval Support Activity Mid-South

    Millington, TN (Jul. 14, 2026) - Eunice Mullin, Physical Training Instructor, leads Spinning class at the Joe Dugger Fitness Center, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mid-South, Millington, Tn. Ms. Mullin coaches the High Energy Spinning class at the Joe Dugger Fitness Center onboard NSA Mid- South.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 11:43
    Photo ID: 9811914
    VIRIN: 260714-N-VF504-1021
    Resolution: 2485x3734
    Size: 834.15 KB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Spinning class at the Joe Dugger Fitness Center [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Samuel J. Vazquez Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Spinning Class at Joe Dugger Fitness Center
    Spinning class at the Joe Dugger Fitness Center
    Spinning class at the Joe Dugger Fitness Center

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    NSA MId-South
    spinning
    MWR

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