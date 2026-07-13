Millington, TN (Jul. 14, 2026) - Service Members and dependents train at the Joe Dugger Fitness Center, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mid-South, Millington, Tn. Participants of the High Energy Spinning class at the Joe Dugger Fitness Center onboard NSA Mid- South.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 11:43
|Photo ID:
|9811910
|VIRIN:
|260714-N-VF504-1005
|Resolution:
|4083x2718
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spinning Class at Joe Dugger Fitness Center [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Samuel J. Vazquez Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.