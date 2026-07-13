Spinning Class at Joe Dugger Fitness Center

Date Taken: 07.14.2026 Date Posted: 07.15.2026 11:43 Photo ID: 9811910 VIRIN: 260714-N-VF504-1005 Resolution: 4083x2718 Size: 1.23 MB Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US

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