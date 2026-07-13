Staff Sgt. Carl Gustafson, with the 1st Battalion, 362nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 157th Infantry Brigade, prepares to be validated on the Virtual Battlespace 3 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, June 30, 2026. Soldiers with the battalion were validated to be OC/Ts in preparation for the Combat Readiness Exercise scheduled July 18–Aug. 1, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 11:48
|Photo ID:
|9811897
|VIRIN:
|260630-A-NT260-1007
|Resolution:
|4564x3043
|Size:
|4.96 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Defense Artillery Soldiers Earn OC/T Validation [Image 43 of 43], by SGT Johanna Pullum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.