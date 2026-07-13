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    Air Defense Artillery Soldiers Earn OC/T Validation [Image 42 of 43]

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    Air Defense Artillery Soldiers Earn OC/T Validation

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum 

    157th Infantry Brigade, First Army Division East

    Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 362nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 157th Infantry Brigade, prepare to be validated on the Virtual Battlespace 3 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, June 30, 2026. Soldiers with the battalion were validated to be OC/Ts in preparation for the Combat Readiness Exercise scheduled July 18–Aug. 1, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 11:48
    Photo ID: 9811895
    VIRIN: 260630-A-NT260-1005
    Resolution: 4135x2757
    Size: 4.47 MB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Defense Artillery Soldiers Earn OC/T Validation [Image 43 of 43], by SGT Johanna Pullum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    Air Defense Artillery Soldiers Earn OC/T Validation
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    TAGS

    Falcon Brigade
    Air Defense Artillery Regiment
    OC/T
    157 Infantry Brigade
    Vigilance and Valor

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