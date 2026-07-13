Air Defense Artillery Soldiers Earn OC/T Validation

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Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 362nd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 157th Infantry Brigade, prepare to be validated on the Virtual Battlespace 3 at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, June 30, 2026. Soldiers with the battalion were validated to be OC/Ts in preparation for the Combat Readiness Exercise scheduled July 18–Aug. 1, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Johanna Pullum)