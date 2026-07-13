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    A Brotherhood at Sea: Navy Tradition Meets Family Tie Aboard USS ALASKA (SSBN 732) [Image 2 of 2]

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    A Brotherhood at Sea: Navy Tradition Meets Family Tie Aboard USS ALASKA (SSBN 732)

    UNITED STATES

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Alston 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    Lt. j.g. Daniel Fohner, left and Midshipman 3rd Class Mark Fohner pose for a photo aboard the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alaska (SSBN 732) while at sea. Daniel serves as the chemistry and radiological assistant on the USS West Virgina (Blue) (SSBN 736). He was underway riding with the crew of the USS Alaska (SSBN 732) to complete his submarine warfare qualification. U.S Navy photo courtesy of Lt. j.g. Daniel Fohner.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 09:55
    Photo ID: 9811656
    VIRIN: 260715-N-Z0368-1002
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 841.65 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, A Brotherhood at Sea: Navy Tradition Meets Family Tie Aboard USS ALASKA (SSBN 732) [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Travis Alston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    A Brotherhood at Sea: Navy Tradition Meets Family Tie Aboard USS ALASKA (SSBN 732)
    A Brotherhood at Sea: Navy Tradition Meets Family Tie Aboard USS ALASKA (SSBN 732)

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