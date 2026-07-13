Lt. j.g. Daniel Fohner, left and Midshipman 3rd Class Mark Fohner pose for a photo aboard the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alaska (SSBN 732) while at sea. Daniel serves as the chemistry and radiological assistant on the USS West Virgina (Blue) (SSBN 736). He was underway riding with the crew of the USS Alaska (SSBN 732) to complete his submarine warfare qualification. U.S Navy photo courtesy of Lt. j.g. Daniel Fohner.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 09:55
|Photo ID:
|9811656
|VIRIN:
|260715-N-Z0368-1002
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|841.65 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Brotherhood at Sea: Navy Tradition Meets Family Tie Aboard USS ALASKA (SSBN 732) [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Travis Alston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Brotherhood at Sea: Navy Tradition Meets Family Tie Aboard USS Alaska (SSBN 732)
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