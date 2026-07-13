A Brotherhood at Sea: Navy Tradition Meets Family Tie Aboard USS Alaska (SSBN 732)

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Alston | Midshipman 3rd Class Mark Fohner, left, pins the submarine warfare qualification on Lt. j.g. Daniel Fohner aboard the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alaska (SSBN 732) while at sea. Daniel serves as the chemistry and radiological assistant on the USS West Virgina (Blue) (SSBN 736). He was underway riding with the crew of the USS Alaska (SSBN 732) to complete his qualification. U.S Navy photo courtesy of Lt. j.g. Daniel Fohner. see less | View Image Page

“Attention Helm, Dive, Quartermaster: MIDN Fohner has the Conn, Lt. j.g. Fohner retains the Deck.”

Those words echoed in late June aboard the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alaska (SSBN 732) in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. The announcement marked a moment most families only dream of. For the Fohner brothers, Lt. j.g. Daniel Fohner and Midshipman 3rd Class Mark Fohner, it was the culmination of years of hard work, a testament to the "family business" and a memory forged in the heart of the Navy’s silent service. Right after Mark arrived on board the surfaced submarine, the brothers climbed up to the bridge to celebrate a major milestone for Daniel: receiving his submarine warfare qualification, universally known in the fleet as "dolphins" or "fish." Later in the underway, Mark was given the opportunity to take the conn under supervision while his older brother retained the responsibility of Officer of the Deck. It was a rare chance for the brothers to stand watch together.

Earning dolphins is a grueling rite of passage for any submariner. It demands a comprehensive mastery of the boat's intricate systems, damage control and operational tactics. It signifies that a sailor is fully trusted by their crewmates to fight and save the ship in any emergency.

"The moment you think you’ve mastered something, you realize you have just scratched the surface," Daniel reflected on the intense qualification process. "There is always more to learn."

Daniel serves as the chemistry and radiological assistant on the USS West Virginia (Blue) (SSBN 736). He was underway riding with the crew of the USS ALASKA (SSBN 732) to complete his qualifications. Unbeknownst to him, his chain of command was working behind the scenes to orchestrate a special reunion.

Thanks to the efforts of Cmdr. Jeremy Janney, commanding officer of the USS Alaska Gold crew, Mark was brought aboard as part of his midshipman summer training between his freshman and sophomore years at the University of Notre Dame. Mark transferred to the submarine in the open ocean via a support vessel during a brief stop for personnel, commonly known as a BSP.

"I cannot thank Cmdr. Janney enough for making this amazing memory happen," Daniel said. "I knew Mark was scheduled to come down to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, but I did not think he would come on board the USS Alaska while I was out there underway."

The Family Business Service runs deep in the Fohner family. Hailing from Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, Daniel and Mark are the youngest of four boys in a Navy household. Their father, Michael, laid the foundation as a naval officer in the Civil Engineer Corps. Their older brothers continued the legacy. Matthew is an engineer for Naval Sea Systems Command, and David is a Navy P-8 pilot.

"We were all very close and constantly pushing each other to improve," Daniel said of his childhood. Watching his older brothers navigate their paths, particularly David’s time at the U.S. Naval Academy, inspired Daniel to attend Annapolis. He graduated in 2023 before earning his master’s degree in physical oceanography at the Naval Postgraduate School.

For Mark, observing his brothers' journeys cemented his own decision to join the NROTC program at Notre Dame. "Watching his and our brothers’ experiences over the past several years showed me what I wanted out of a career," Mark explained.

A Team Sport The submarine force operates in a world of extreme secrecy and technical precision. Ballistic missile submarines are the undetectable leg of the United States' nuclear triad, conducting strategic deterrent patrols globally. Because of the classified nature of the work, families rarely get a glimpse into a submariner's daily life. That isolation makes the bond among the crew vital.

"To quote LSS1 Martin from the Alaska Gold crew, 'Submarines is a team sport,'" Daniel said. "I am grateful to be a part of the team, and earning dolphins to me means I’ve earned my spot on the team."

For Mark, witnessing his brother in his element was transformative. "I am proud of the level of knowledge and proficiency that came as a result of his hard work," Mark noted. "I have gained a new appreciation and example of taking pride in your work as an officer."

Breaking Tradition for Brotherhood Naval tradition typically dictates that a newly qualified submariner has their dolphins pinned on their chest by another fish-qualified individual. But on the bridge of the USS Alaska SSBN 732, surrounded by the vast expanse of the Atlantic, tradition yielded to family. Mark stepped forward to pin the coveted insignia onto Daniel's uniform.

"Although it breaks tradition, I would not trade this experience for the world," Daniel said. He jokingly added. And who knows, maybe this just means Mark will have to earn his fish someday."

As the metal pin was fastened, the ocean offered its own salute. A pod of actual dolphins leaped over the submarine's bow, perfectly timing their arrival for the ceremony.

Back home, their parents, Michael and Kathleen, felt the weight of the moment. They were incredibly proud of their sons and grateful to the Navy leadership who made the reunion possible.

For the Fohner brothers, the ceremony was not just about a warfare qualification. It was a merging of two worlds, blending the steadfast support of family and the quiet, unwavering dedication of the submarine force.

Submarine Group Ten is the nation's preeminent provider of sea-based strategic deterrence, Tomahawk Land Attack Missile strikes, and unique submarine-based special operations capabilities. The base is home to all East Coast Ohio-class submarines. For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 10, visit Commander, Submarine Group 10 (navy.mil) and http://www.facebook.com/submarinegroupten