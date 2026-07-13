822nd Base Defense Group prepares for deployment

Airmen assigned to the 822nd Base Defense Group prepare to deploy from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 19, 2026. The deployment supports the unit’s mission to provide deployable force protection and security capabilities worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 09:50
|Photo ID:
|9811645
|VIRIN:
|260620-F-XU250-1334
|Resolution:
|8047x5365
|Size:
|9.22 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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