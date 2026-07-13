(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    822nd Base Defense Group prepares for deployment [Image 6 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    822nd Base Defense Group prepares for deployment

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Airman Jason Delgado 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 822nd Base Defense Group prepare to deploy from Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 19, 2026. The deployment supports the unit’s mission to provide deployable force protection and security capabilities worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jason Delgado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 09:50
    Photo ID: 9811643
    VIRIN: 260620-F-XU250-1271
    Resolution: 8047x5365
    Size: 9.21 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 822nd Base Defense Group prepares for deployment [Image 10 of 10], by Amn Jason Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    822nd Base Defense Group prepares for deployment
    822nd Base Defense Group prepares for deployment
    822nd Base Defense Group prepares for deployment
    822nd Base Defense Group prepares for deployment
    822nd Base Defense Group prepares for deployment
    822nd Base Defense Group prepares for deployment
    822nd Base Defense Group prepares for deployment
    822nd Base Defense Group prepares for deployment
    822nd Base Defense Group prepares for deployment
    822nd Base Defense Group prepares for deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    93d AGOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery