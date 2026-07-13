Artist's rendering depicts the exterior design of the modernized, five-story visiting quarters at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 11, 2026. The facility, sponsored by Air Force Services, was designed to provide standardized, comfortable accommodations for traveling service members while consolidating base lodging operations. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 07:24
|Photo ID:
|9811511
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-PA223-1852
|Resolution:
|837x500
|Size:
|104.98 KB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Modernized visiting quarters project breaks ground at Wright-Patterson AFB [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Modernized visiting quarters project breaks ground at Wright-Patterson AFB
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