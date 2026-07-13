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    Modernized visiting quarters project breaks ground at Wright-Patterson AFB [Image 1 of 2]

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    Modernized visiting quarters project breaks ground at Wright-Patterson AFB

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Artist's rendering depicts the exterior design of the modernized, five-story visiting quarters at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 11, 2026. The facility, sponsored by Air Force Services, was designed to provide standardized, comfortable accommodations for traveling service members while consolidating base lodging operations. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 07:24
    Photo ID: 9811511
    VIRIN: 260612-A-PA223-1852
    Resolution: 837x500
    Size: 104.98 KB
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Modernized visiting quarters project breaks ground at Wright-Patterson AFB [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
    MILCON
    visiting quarters
    construction
    USACE

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