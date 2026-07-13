Modernized visiting quarters project breaks ground at Wright-Patterson AFB

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Wright-Patterson Air Force Base leaders, project contractors and a representative from U.S. Rep. Mike Turner's office break ground on a modernized lodging facility at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 11, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction project, sponsored by Air Force Services, included a five-story visiting quarters and four temporary lodging facilities designed to improve the quality of life for traveling personnel while consolidating lodging efforts and reducing maintenance expenses. (courtesy photo)