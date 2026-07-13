Wright-Patterson Air Force Base leaders, project contractors and a representative from U.S. Rep. Mike Turner's office break ground on a modernized lodging facility at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 11, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction project, sponsored by Air Force Services, included a five-story visiting quarters and four temporary lodging facilities designed to improve the quality of life for traveling personnel while consolidating lodging efforts and reducing maintenance expenses. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2026 07:24
|Photo ID:
|9811507
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-PA223-3150
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
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Modernized visiting quarters project breaks ground at Wright-Patterson AFB
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