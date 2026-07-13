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    Modernized visiting quarters project breaks ground at Wright-Patterson AFB [Image 2 of 2]

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    Modernized visiting quarters project breaks ground at Wright-Patterson AFB

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Wright-Patterson Air Force Base leaders, project contractors and a representative from U.S. Rep. Mike Turner's office break ground on a modernized lodging facility at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 11, 2026. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction project, sponsored by Air Force Services, included a five-story visiting quarters and four temporary lodging facilities designed to improve the quality of life for traveling personnel while consolidating lodging efforts and reducing maintenance expenses. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 07:24
    Photo ID: 9811507
    VIRIN: 260612-A-PA223-3150
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Modernized visiting quarters project breaks ground at Wright-Patterson AFB [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    groundbreaking
    MILCON
    Wright-Patteron AFB
    visiting quarters
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