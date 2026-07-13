VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation

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(Left) U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with a recruit division commander inside USS Iowa at Recruit Training Command, following the Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (NROTC) New Student Indoctrination Cycle II graduation ceremony onboard Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois, July 13. For 100 years, NROTC has been one of our Nation’s proven foundries of Navy and Marine Corps Officers – forging leaders who are united in purpose, resilient in spirit, and committed to ensuring that our Navy and Marine Corps Combat Team remains ready to fight and win tonight, tomorrow, and well into the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo Villegas III)