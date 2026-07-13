(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation [Image 21 of 40]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation

    UNITED STATES

    07.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Reymundo Villegas 

    Naval Service Training Command     

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Christopher Mahoney, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivers remarks to Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (NROTC) New Student Indoctrination (NSI) Cycle 2 Midshipmen Candidates during the graduation ceremony at Recruit Training Command (RTC) onboard Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois, July 13. For 100 years, NROTC has been one of our Nation’s proven foundries of Navy and Marine Corps Officers – forging leaders who are united in purpose, resilient in spirit, and committed to ensuring that our Navy and Marine Corps Combat Team remains ready to fight and win tonight, tomorrow, and well into the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Reymundo Villegas III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2026
    Date Posted: 07.15.2026 03:00
    Photo ID: 9811358
    VIRIN: 260713-N-GR847-2271
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 9.03 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation [Image 40 of 40], by PO1 Reymundo Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation
    VCJS Attends 2026 New Student Indoctrination Cycle 2 Graduation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Service Training Command
    Naval Reserve Officers' Training Corps
    VCJCS13
    VCJCS 13
    NROTC 100

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery