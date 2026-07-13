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    NMCB 4 Seabees Maintain CESE [Image 4 of 4]

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    NMCB 4 Seabees Maintain CESE

    PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Rayburn 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 4

    Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Joseph Bond, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, conduct maintenance on civil engineering support equipment (CESE) on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California, July 01, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 21:17
    Photo ID: 9811046
    VIRIN: 260701-N-BR551-1749
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.69 MB
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMCB 4 Seabees Maintain CESE [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    NMCB4
    Alfa Yard
    Maintenance
    Seabees

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