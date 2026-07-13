Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Joseph Bond, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, conduct maintenance on civil engineering support equipment (CESE) on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California, July 01, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2026 21:17
|Photo ID:
|9811046
|VIRIN:
|260701-N-BR551-1749
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.69 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 4 Seabees Maintain CESE [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Justin Rayburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.