NMCB 4 Seabees Maintain CESE

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Construction Mechanic Constructionman Johnfrey Bonifacio, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 4, conduct maintenance on civil engineering support equipment (CESE) on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, California, July 01, 2026. NMCB 4 is implementing a robust construction skill training plan to prepare for a dynamic mission set in support of Combatant Commander strategic objectives. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Dakota Rayburn)