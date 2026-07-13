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JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — On June 14, 2026, Madigan Army Medical Center welcomed volunteers participating in the annual American Red Cross Summer Youth Program!



Throughout the summer, these students will volunteer one day each week while learning more about health care and exploring potential career opportunities. The program includes military family members and other young people from across the local community.



The Summer Youth Program provides participants with valuable experience while providing an opportunity to serve patients, staff, and the Joint Base Lewis-McChord community. Our team also appreciates the additional support they will provide throughout the hospital