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    Madigan Army Medical Center welcomed volunteers participating in American Red Cross Summer Youth Program [Image 2 of 3]

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    Madigan Army Medical Center welcomed volunteers participating in American Red Cross Summer Youth Program

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2026

    Photo by Sean Hall 

    Madigan Army Medical Center

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — On June 14, 2026, Madigan Army Medical Center welcomed volunteers participating in the annual American Red Cross Summer Youth Program!

    Throughout the summer, these students will volunteer one day each week while learning more about health care and exploring potential career opportunities. The program includes military family members and other young people from across the local community.

    The Summer Youth Program provides participants with valuable experience while providing an opportunity to serve patients, staff, and the Joint Base Lewis-McChord community. Our team also appreciates the additional support they will provide throughout the hospital

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2026
    Date Posted: 07.14.2026 18:45
    Photo ID: 9810801
    VIRIN: 260714-D-IY135-3315
    Resolution: 3818x2528
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Madigan Army Medical Center welcomed volunteers participating in American Red Cross Summer Youth Program [Image 3 of 3], by Sean Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Madigan Army Medical Center welcomed volunteers participating in the annual American Red Cross Summer Youth Program
    Madigan Army Medical Center welcomed volunteers participating in American Red Cross Summer Youth Program
    Madigan Army Medical Center welcomed volunteers participating in the annual American Red Cross Summer Youth Program

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